Author Topic toubab1020





10793 Posts Posted - 20 Nov 2020 : 09:52:24







https://foroyaa.net/how-can-i-ensure-i-am-registered-as-a-voter/







QUESTION OF THE DAY November 18, 2020



What could those who are qualified to be registered as voters but have not been registered since 2016, do before any election?



They could go to court to seek order for the stoppage of any election until they are given their right to be registered as voters. The right of a citizen to acquire a voterís card and to vote is inalienable. And registration of voters should take place before any referendum. QUESTION OF THE DAY November 18, 2020What could those who are qualified to be registered as voters but have not been registered since 2016, do before any election?They could go to court to seek order for the stoppage of any election until they are given their right to be registered as voters. The right of a citizen to acquire a voterís card and to vote is inalienable. And registration of voters should take place before any referendum. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic