By Louise Jobe on November 17, 2020

Magistrate Sainey B Joof of the Brikama Magistrate’s Court on Monday 16th November 2020, convicted one Abdoulie Jobe on a charge of importing forest product into the country without a valid importation license contrary to section 106, 107, and 108 of the Forestry Act.

The Court sentenced him to a fine of D2000,00 in default to serve one month imprisonment.

The Court also ordered that the one hundred and twenty pieces of logs found in possession of the convict should be forfeited to the state. The Court ruled that the logs should be taken from where they are kept and surrendered to nearest forestry office.
