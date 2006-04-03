Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Health and Nutrition Forum
 Health and Nutrition
 SMOKE in public get ARRESTED by POLICE !!		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10780 Posts
Posted - 14 Nov 2020 :  13:41:49  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Personally I strongly suspect that the price of tobacco products will increase considably and be exploited by greedy people.

++++++++++

https://standard.gm/police-to-arrest-public-smokers/


By Mafugi Ceesay on November 13, 2020

The Inspector General of Police, Mamour Jobe, has told journalists that the police will intensify crackdown on people breaking the Public Smoking and Tobacco Control Act.

Under the Act, no one is allowed to puff in public.

Since the act came into effect, there has not been much success in its enforcement as public smoking is still rampant. Now though, various stakeholders have solicited the police to play their role in its enforcement by arresting people who smoke in public.

Explaining the new stands of the police on the issue, IGP Jobe said: “Henceforth it will be an offence to smoke in all public places, including health facilities, markets, offices, public transports, schools, airport, car parks, Restaurant, hostels, prisons, police cells, public toilets and corridors.”

The IGP added that there are no specific smoking zones created so far but even if they are created, they will have to be far from public space. “All forms of tobacco advertisements, displaying tobacco products at points of sale, selling of single cigarette or packets less than 20 sticks and selling to minors are all prohibited,” IGP Jobe warned the public.

Ebrima Bah, Assistant Inspector General of Police, said the public smoking Act has been around since 2016 but its enforcement was lacking despite the fact that all protocols surrounding it have been met, including taking it to the National Assembly and proclamation by both Saffie Lowe Ceesay, former health minister and vice president Dr Isatou Touray. “This is why the support of the police is solicited to enforce it after having series of consultative meetings with RAID The Gambia and health ministry. It will now be enforced and the public is encouraged to cooperate and strictly obey the law prohibiting smoking in public places,” AIG Bah noted.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 14 Nov 2020 13:46:03
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06