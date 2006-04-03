Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Verty good method ,everybody knows		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10771 Posts
Posted - 11 Nov 2020 :  11:40:47  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote


EDITORIAL: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

https://foroyaa.net/counting-on-the-spot-is-the-best-way-to-prevent-electoral-dispute/



When The Elections Act introduced counting at each polling station under section 75 of the Elections act, it became clear that disputes regarding results would be minimized.

In fact, section 80 of the elections Act states very clearly that : “the Commission shall display a signed copy of the results of the vote of each polling centre outside the polling centre.”

This counting on the spot is what enabled all the parties to know the results of the presidential election before the final declaration was made by the IEC. That is why Jammeh initially conceded in good faith, but later changed his mind.

Three days have elapsed since the declaration of results of the Niamina West and Ker Jarga By elections and no party or person has indicated any intension to challenge the results in court.

Counting on the spot is god practice and should be retained forever in conducting elections in the Gambia.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 11 Nov 2020 11:45:05
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.06 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06