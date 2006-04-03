Bantaba in Cyberspace
Posted - 10 Nov 2020 :  10:01:42



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/karpowership-replacing-ship-with-new-one



#Headlines
Karpowership replacing ship with new one

Nov 9, 2020, 12:02 PM
The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has announced that Karpowership was from yesterday Sunday replacing its current ship with a new one and new generator sets.

For the benefit of our readers we reproduce the full text of the release which reads:

NAWEC wishes to inform the general public that the Karpowership will embark on the replacement of its current ship with a new one and new generator sets. Work is expected to begin on Sunday 8th November 2020, at 03:00AM and will last for at least 36 hours.

As a result, there will be regular load shedding in the Greater Banjul Area particularly during evening peak demand.

NAWEC solicits the understanding of its esteemed customers. Normal supply shall be restored as soon as replacement work is completed.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
