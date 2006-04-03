Author Topic Momodou





9915 Posts Posted - 05 Nov 2020 : 12:59:18 Samba Baldeh wins seat in Wisconsin State Legislature



Standard: November 5, 2020



https://standard.gm/samba-baldeh-wins-seat-in-wisconsin-state-legislature0/



Gambian-American Samba Baldeh has defeated Republican Samuel Anderson in the 48th Assembly District in the Wisconsin State Legislature.



Baldeh was declared the winner with 80 percent of the vote with 97 percent of precincts reporting. Baldeh will be the first Muslim elected to the Wisconsin State Legislature and the first Black man from Dane County. Baldeh, an IT project engineer at American Family Insurance, is currently in his third term on the Madison Common Council representing Madison’s 17th District. “I look forward to working with the governor and all of my colleagues on the urgent issues that must be addressed; a raging pandemic, massive unemployment particularly in the service sector and the upcoming winter and flu season,” Baldeh tells



