By Alagie Manneh on November 4, 2020





The United States Government is concerned about corruption in The Gambia, particularly in procurement and awarding of state contracts. US ambassador to The Gambia, Richard 'Carl' Paschall, who made the trepid remarks, said his government's concerns have already been channeled to The Gambia Government. He said the US Government “will keep a very close eye”...

By Alagie Manneh on November 4, 2020The United States Government is concerned about corruption in The Gambia, particularly in procurement and awarding of state contracts. US ambassador to The Gambia, Richard 'Carl' Paschall, who made the trepid remarks, said his government's concerns have already been channeled to The Gambia Government. He said the US Government "will keep a very close eye"...

