Bantaba in Cyberspace
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/barrow-to-make-unannounced-visits-to-public-offices


#Headlines
Barrow to make unannounced visits to public offices

Nov 3, 2020, 11:03 AM
Noah Touray, the secretary general and head of Civil Service has pointed out that it has come to the notice of his office that public officers come to work late and leave before official closing time.

According to a memo sent to all permanent secretaries, such attitude will not be accepted, adding that the heads of department should address this in accordance with General Order 12209 and Public Service Commission Regulation 46’.

“Heads of MDAs are hereby put on notice that His Excellency the President will henceforth be embarking on unannounced visits to MDAs and heads whose staff are unjustifiably absent will be sanctioned.”

“In the same vein, the Personnel Management Office is hereby requested to carry out routine inspections of MDAs in this regard and report any MDA found wanting,” Mr. Touray stated.
