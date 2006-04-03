Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Education

Morgan kunda: A great initiative!! New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9913 Posts Posted - 02 Nov 2020 : 20:07:44 MESSAGE TO THE PUPILS OF MORGAN CLARK LOWER BASIC SCHOOL-FROM PHIL MORGAN, CHAIRMAN OF MORGANCLARK FOUNDATION.



In December 2009 i visited jarjari and had a meeting,under a large mongo tree, with the leaders and elders of jarjari, india and the surrounding villages.



We dicussed the nursery school that has been washed away by the floods.

At the end of the meeting i was so impressed with the passion for education and the enthusiam to have a school in jarjari that i returned to England determined to build a new school in jarjari.

Construction started in feb 2010 and the school was opened in feb 2011.



Again, i was hugely impressed with the hard work and enthusiasm that went into the construction. To build a school in 12 months without mechanical diggers and cement mixers was a great feat.

At this point, with the school built, i could have said- "my job is done, i have built a school as i have promised and now i will go back to my life in the UK"

I did not do this as i had enjoyed working on, what we called in the uk, the "jarjari school project" and felt my work was not completed.

In 2012 we built the extra classroom and the wall and the school was passed over to your Education department.

My next objective was to find a way to make the school self- funding as i believe in the saying " Give a man a fish and he will feed his family for a day. Teach a man how to fish and he will feed his family for a life time".

After much consideration i decided that the best way to raise funds and generate employment in the north bank was to build tourism in the region based around BIRD WATCHING.

In january this year we opened MORGAN KUNDA LODGE to provide accomodation for Bird Watchers and other tourists. The development of Morgan Kunda and bird watching in the region is a long term project but will, i am sure, be a big success in the future.

In addition to providing accomodation for paying guests to provide funds for morgan clark foundation the lodge has a conference room, where, in March, my daughter and her midwife colleague ran a training course for midwives and TRADITIONAL BIRTH ATTENDANTS ( TBAs). As a result of this course we know that from the lessons learnt by the TBAs and midwives many babies and morhers lives will be saved in the future.



One day we will be having computers in the conference Room and we will be able to run adult education courses and more health care training programmes.



So what lessons can you learn from being part of the " Jarjari school project"for the past 5 years ?

I think the lessons are:

To be successful you must-

Have passion for what you want to achieve

You must show enthusiasm- people will want to help you if they see and feel your enthusiam- Sheriff is a good example.

Working incredibily hard-doing just enough to get by will not be good enough to besuccessful.

Don't give in when things dont go to plan- we had many problems to overcome when building the school and the lodge and each time we had to find a way to overcome the problems.



The school has been very successful over the 5 years and i am very proud to hear of the school's results and the excellent work being done by the Teachers and staff- well done to you all.



To those pupils who are leaving the school this year my message to you is-

If you can support the school, the teachers and staff in any way in the future please do so-remember, that you will always be part of the school and you should be proud to have been a pupil at MORGAN CLARK LOWER BASIC SCHOOL.

One day some of may go on to be DOCTORS, NURSES, SCIENTISTS, AND TEACHERS and will all be very proud to see your carriers develop and your and your achievements. However the school was built to give every one an opportunity to be successful and that means that if you not able to go on to higher Education you will also be successful as long as you work hard and strive to be the very best at what you decide to do in the futute.

GOOD LUCK TO YOU ALL- WE ARE PROUD OF YOU.



Finally i would like to thank The Minister of Education, The Chief mr jammeh of illiassa, the head teacher mr Sulayman Singhateh and his staff and every one else involved with supporting the school and helping it to be such a great success.

And a special thanks from me ( Phil Morgan) and, i am sure all you pupils, for Mr Bakary Jammeh, as without him none of this would have happen.

PHIL AND Gina Morgan



Source: Bakary Jammeh- Morgan kunda lodge A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |