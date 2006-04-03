Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

9910 Posts Posted - 30 Oct 2020 : 14:28:39 GUEST EDITORIAL – On Omar Sarjo And Security Sector Reform



By Alagie Barrow



The Chronicle: Oct 30, 2020



https://www.chronicle.gm/guest-editorial-on-omar-sarjo-and-security-sector-reform/







The Gambia Police Force did not prosecute Abubakary Jawara, the proprietor of GACH Security Company who imported semi automatic AR 15 rifles





It’s an old saying that “loose lips sink ships”. And our elders did warn that “if your mouth turns into a knife, it will cut off your feet”! To have a government representative sit before the nation and reveal the name of an individual whom they “dismissed” from the army because he’s supposedly not a citizen, is the height of dangerous ignorance. And it was the same representative foaming at the mouth about decorum, visibly angry and threatening a journalist that he’ll report him to the boss. As Momodou Ndow is wont to quip, Gambian bi ak palass! We may not have as many natural resources but we sure don’t lack in mini dictators!



I was once asked what I would tell Barrow if he were to ask me what is the biggest national security threat facing The Gambia today. I responded that I’d tell Barrow to look in the mirror. Barrow will see himself in that mirror and he should be able to see Sankareh’s mouth right behind him with Omar Faye’s hypocrisy hovering over their heads. He, Barrow, and his team are the biggest national security threat our little nation faces today due to how they’re manifestly bungling the security landscape and its attendant threats. Ebrima’s mouth just provided the fuel that Jam Sarr and his ilk, hell-bent on fanning tribal war in The Gambia, needed to keep fanning the flames of civil strife. The Jam Sarrs and fellow clown Bala Jahumpa, along with Flat Top in England, are working overtime to convince the Jolas that it’s them against the rest of The Gambia, specifically the Mandinkas. Jam Sarr claims the security sector reform, or lack thereof, is aimed at purging Jolas out of the military! And guess what gave that idiocy the fuel it needs, Ebrima Sankareh’s mouth! The same mouth that had so much decorum that it could not resist calling fellow citizens “village *****s”, the same people on whose back he survives!





Omar Sarjo, dismissed from the Gambia’s military for allegedly being the son of Casamance MFDC rebel leader Salif Sadio which he denies.

What happened to Omar Sarjo needs to be looked into. It doesn’t pass the smell test and knowing how our government folks work, it’s difficult not to believe Mr Sarjo’s insistence that he’s a citizen of The Gambia. But even if Omar is not a citizen, his case definitely does not represent the success of the security sector reform and until the case is completely resolved, he shouldn’t be cited as an example of said success. But that’s what happens when you surround yourself with incompetent individuals who mistake chairing a press conference with being the authority, and ask them to go and talk to the nation. Ousman Badjie is the only one in that group with some knowledge on security sector reform. The rest of them were there to fill the seats! I can guarantee you Ousman would not have said what Sankareh said because he knows better. Sankareh unfortunately for him and our poor Gambia, seems to mistake his verbosity for intelligence! The interior minister was pissed because he said someone accused him of being a drunkard and marijuana smoker. That bothered him more than the accusation that he was in charge when Solo Sandeng was killed. I guess he’s okay with that accusation!



Any thinking person knows that Yahya Jammeh did indeed fill the ranks of the security forces with people he thought he could count on. Yahya Jammeh was a tribalist who pitted tribes against each other in order for him to lord over all of us. And he never lacked *****s willing to propagate his tribal nonsense. But we also know that there are many in the security services with forged documents, even if they’re bonafide Gambians! Wait till a real civil service reform takes place and see how many Gambians parade about with fake or exaggerated credentials. One of them was part of that team briefing us on security sector reforms! Security sector reform or any reform that requires looking at personnel issues is always a sensitive issue that requires careful analysis but bold decision making. That certainly does not include a so called government spokesman going to the media castigating one individual as a sign of what’s wrong with the security service!



Denmark

9910 Posts Posted - 30 Oct 2020 : 14:35:36 Embattled ex-soldier appears in court



The Standard: OCTOBER 30, 2020



By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/embattled-ex-soldier-appears-in-court/



Embattled army corporal, Omar Sarjo, who was dismissed for purportedly being a non-Gambian and son of a Casamance warlord, appeared at the Banjul Magistrates’ Court Wednesday.



Following the dislodgement of the APRC government in 2017, Sarjo, 38 and father of two, was dismissed from the army and investigated for possessing Gambian citizenship through false pretence. He is currently being tried for trying to obtain a Gambian passport in 2018.



Sarjo’s case has become a cause célèbre since government spokesman Ebrima Sankareh told journalists last Friday that Sarjo and several others were foreigners who were removed from the army by the Barrow government and that Sarjo has since returned to his native Casamance. But the former soldier said he is a Gambian and has never “returned” to the southern Senegal province.



During Wednesday’s court hearing, Bakary Manneh, an immigration officer, testified as the first prosecution witness.



The case has been adjourned to 12th November.



Meanwhile, The Standard has learnt that an earlier investigation has confirmed that Sarjo is indeed a Gambian and not the son of the Casamance separatist leader Salif Sadio.



He is said to be a native of Kabakel village, Kombo Central and his biological parents were Alassana Sarjo and Mariama Manneh, both late.



The Standard was told that the findings and recommendations of the NIA investigation were given to the Gambia Armed Forces.



Embattled army corporal, Omar Sarjo, who was dismissed for purportedly being a non-Gambian and son of a Casamance warlord, appeared at the Banjul Magistrates' Court Wednesday.Following the dislodgement of the APRC government in 2017, Sarjo, 38 and father of two, was dismissed from the army and investigated for possessing Gambian citizenship through false pretence. He is currently being tried for trying to obtain a Gambian passport in 2018.Sarjo's case has become a cause célèbre since government spokesman Ebrima Sankareh told journalists last Friday that Sarjo and several others were foreigners who were removed from the army by the Barrow government and that Sarjo has since returned to his native Casamance. But the former soldier said he is a Gambian and has never "returned" to the southern Senegal province.During Wednesday's court hearing, Bakary Manneh, an immigration officer, testified as the first prosecution witness.The case has been adjourned to 12th November.Meanwhile, The Standard has learnt that an earlier investigation has confirmed that Sarjo is indeed a Gambian and not the son of the Casamance separatist leader Salif Sadio.He is said to be a native of Kabakel village, Kombo Central and his biological parents were Alassana Sarjo and Mariama Manneh, both late.The Standard was told that the findings and recommendations of the NIA investigation were given to the Gambia Armed Forces.Contacted for comments on the matter, armed forces spokesperson and director of communication, Major Lamin Sanyang, requested for time to update himself on the matter before responding to our query.

