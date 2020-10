Author Topic kiwi

Sweden

622 Posts Posted - 30 Oct 2020 : 10:12:35 The dangerous immigration traffic from Westafrica to Canary Islands has been very intence this year, the Spanish authorities says that over 11.000 arrivals has been recorded this year only.

Last Saturday a disastrous accident occurred; a boat carrying 200 passanges caught fire and capsized just outside Mbor outside Senegal. At least 140 of them were drowned while around 60 were rescued.