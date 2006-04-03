Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
9908 Posts
Posted - 28 Oct 2020
Gov’t declines to reveal breakdown of Covid-19 expenditure

Between March and August, authorities have spent D1.133 billion on Covid 19 activities. Aside from D845 million Finance Ministry spent on food aid to Gambians, the health ministry spent D413 million on allowances, hotels, vehicles, food, fuel, among others, as of October 19.

Malagen: OCTOBER 28, 2020
By Mustapha K Darboe

https://malagen.com/news/govt-declines-to-reveal-breakdown-of-covid-19-expenditure/
