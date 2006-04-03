|
Momodou
Denmark
9907 Posts
Posted - 26 Oct 2020 : 21:40:28
| The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission regret to announce the death of Ebou Waggeh which sad event took place today Monday 26th October, 2020 in Kanifing. Ebou Waggeh was the head of Video documentation and processing at TRRC. The chairman, Commissioners and members of staff of TRRC extend their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and loved ones of the late Ebou Waggeh. May Allah grant him Jannah.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
