Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9907 Posts Posted - 26 Oct 2020 : 21:10:27 It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Mr. Ebou Waggeh, the first president of Film Producers Association of The Gambia (FPAG). Mr. Ebou Waggeh was a veteran film maker in The Gambia and has represented the country on many vital platforms. We send our love and condolences to his family and pray Allah grant him the highest of Jannah.





Source: Film Producers Association of The Gambia A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

9907 Posts Posted - 26 Oct 2020 : 21:40:28 The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission regret to announce the death of Ebou Waggeh which sad event took place today Monday 26th October, 2020 in Kanifing. Ebou Waggeh was the head of Video documentation and processing at TRRC. The chairman, Commissioners and members of staff of TRRC extend their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and loved ones of the late Ebou Waggeh. May Allah grant him Jannah.

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic