CRC STANDS DISSOLVED

Today Thursday 22nd October, 2020, the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) stands to be dissolved. This is in line with the CRC Act of 2017 that requires the Commission to dissolve after one month following the Draft Constitution Promulgation Bill is tabled at the National Assembly.



The dissolution affects all but the CRC Secretary and a very few members of staff in Finance and Human Resources Departments will continue till January 2021 for auditing purpose. This extension is in pursuance of section 22(4) of the CRC Act.



As we are departing on a happy and clean slate, the CRC wishes to thank all its staff for living up to its expectations. Every effort and resources invested was worthwhile and posterity will remember us for the love of country.



To the media, Gambians and CRC stakeholders, you have all be incredibly amazing throughout the review process. Your level of participation and inclusion in the process was massive.



We are touched parting with you but happy leaving office with our heads high above.



