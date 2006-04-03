Author Topic toubab1020





10734 Posts Posted - 22 Oct 2020 : 10:50:27

https://fatunetwork.net/ferries-announces-30-day-halt-in-ferry-service-and-advises-members-of-the-public-to-use-senegambia-bridge/







The Gambia Ports Authority Ferry Services announced Monday there will be no ferry services along the Banjul and Barra route for 30 days.



The authority in a statement said the development will commence on Wednesday October 21.



“This disruption in service is as a result of the planned installation of new landing bridges, which were procured from DAMEN Shipyards in the Netherlands. Fixing of the ramps for both Banjul and Barra started on the 1st October and the dismantling and installation is expected to commence shortly,” the authority’s statement said.



The statement added: “The GPA Ferry Services therefore advises all vehicular traffic to use the Senegambia Bridge via the South Bank as an alternative route.

The Gambia Ports Authority Ferry Services announced Monday there will be no ferry services along the Banjul and Barra route for 30 days.The authority in a statement said the development will commence on Wednesday October 21.“This disruption in service is as a result of the planned installation of new landing bridges, which were procured from DAMEN Shipyards in the Netherlands. Fixing of the ramps for both Banjul and Barra started on the 1st October and the dismantling and installation is expected to commence shortly,” the authority’s statement said.The statement added: “The GPA Ferry Services therefore advises all vehicular traffic to use the Senegambia Bridge via the South Bank as an alternative route. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic