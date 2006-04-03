Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Posted - 21 Oct 2020 :  12:32:07



https://www.chronicle.gm/how-chinese-trawlers-poach-in-gambian-waters-greenpeace-rings-the-bell/


NOTICE THIS IS A VERY LONG AND WORDY ARTICLE

SNIPPET ONLY POSTED here read the FULL Article by clicking on the link.above.

“Fu Yuan Yu”! This name is unfamiliar to many Gambians but not to international organizations monitoring the movements of voracious Chinese fishing vessels that continue to plunder oceans resources along the coasts of The Gambia and Senegal. “Fu Yuan Yu” and the way its fleet of vessels cheat the laws to abusively catch fishes off The Gambia have been exposed by Greenpeace in a recently published report “SEASICK, As Covid-19 locks down West Africa its waters remain open to plunder“.

How Chinese trawlers fake surveillance to poach in Gambian waters

