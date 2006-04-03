Author Topic toubab1020





Oct 19, 2020, 11:55 AM | Article By: By Fatou Dem





The government of The Gambia with funding from the World Bank has developed a social registry as part of its move towards an integrated social protection system in the country.



The public information campaign as set by the Gambia social registry will serve as a single entry point for various social protection programs in The Gambia and will be hosted by the National Social Protection Secretariat at the office of the Vice-President.



The campaign aims to create awareness of upcoming data collection exercised by GBoS for the Gambia Social Registry.



Speaking at the launching held at Governor’s Office in Brikama, West Coast Region, the director of Department of Information Services, Aisha Davies said The Gambia Social Registry (GAMSR), will be designed to store, analyse and categorise the population’s demographic and social-economic information to inform programming as support policy development and reforms.



Madam Davies said the program would serve as an entry point for poor and vulnerable individuals or populations to potentially be included in, and benefit from, social protection programs once they register, by allowing development partners and other interest groups to better identify them.



She therefore said that the Public Information Campaign Strategy, that is being spearheaded by her department(Department of Information Services) outlines a conceptual structure that provides direction and guides actions on creating awareness about The Gambia Social Registry.



Alaye Barra, from the National Social Protection Secretariat, office of the Vice President said social protection is increasingly being considered as a means for inclusive growth and development by enhancing the ability of individuals and households to generate income, cope with risks and shocks as well as gain access to services and stabilise livelihood.



Mr. Barra encouraged all and sundry to have every member of their households registered and to provide accurate information about demographic and socio-economic conditions during the data collection.



Governor of the West Coast region, Lamin Sanneh also reiterated the importance of data collection. He said that information has been very challenging in the country and encouraged the team to participate fully.

