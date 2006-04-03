Author Topic toubab1020





Oct 12, 2020

Ernest Aubee is now the sole Gambian active candidate in the race for the position of African Union’s Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture. Dr Katim Touray’s aspiration has fallen short as a panel supervising the process to recruiting A.U’s senior leadership shortlisted 25 pre-qualified candidates for the election of Commissioners for the A.U.C in 2021.



The panel that disqualified Dr Katim Touray while endorsing Ernest Aubee comprised Ambassador Philemon Yang (Cameroon), Ambassador Kongit Sinegiorgis (Ethiopia), Ambassador Tuliameni Kalomoh (Namibia), Honorable Hassan Bubacar Jallow (The Gambia). The Panel was technically assisted by Pricewaterhouse Coopers Associates Limited (Mauritius), an independent African firm.



89 applications from the five A.U regions vying for the six Commissioner posts were submitted to the panel by the A.U Office of the Legal Counsel. Following the initial review, the panel concluded that 31 applicants did not meet the minimum requirements. A total of 58 applicants were invited for further assessment, amongst whom Gambian candidates Ernest Aubee and Dr Katim Touray. Following the assessment process, 25 candidates scored 70% and above, while 33 candidates scored below 70%.



Unfortunately, Dr Katim Touray’s application fell short while Ernest Aubee’s found grace in the eyes of the panelists. In the final race to attributing the position of Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, the selection of pre-qualified candidates includes Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko of Angola, Ernest Reuben Aubee of The Gambia, Godfrey Bahiigwa of Uganda and Mohammed Sadiki of Morocco.



In a note addressed to his well-wishers, Dr Katim Touray said “Unfortunately, I’m not on the shortlist, meaning the end of my candidature for the position of A.U Commissioner for Agriculture, rural development, blue oceans, and sustainable environment. Nevertheless, it was an honor to have my name forwarded to the A.U.C by the Gambia government, and the outpouring of support and prayers for my success was beyond belief! I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart, and pray that Allah SWT continue to guide and support all of you in your endeavors as you supported my candidature“, Dr Touray said.



Gambia’s former vice-president Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang is anoter candidate to run for election of vice-chair of the African Union Commission. Her opponent is Ambassador Matha Ama Akyaa Paubee of Ghana. The faith of Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang’s candidacy is yet to be made public by the panel of selection.







