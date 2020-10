Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9896 Posts Posted - 09 Oct 2020 : 21:08:24



https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/10/1075012



9 October 2020



The UN World Food Programme (WFP), which provides lifesaving food assistance to millions across the world often in extremely dangerous and hard-to-access conditions has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. UN World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, as hunger mounts9 October 2020The UN World Food Programme (WFP), which provides lifesaving food assistance to millions across the world often in extremely dangerous and hard-to-access conditions has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





10706 Posts Posted - 09 Oct 2020 : 21:22:14 SUPER CHOICE in this time of Pandemic and greed by many to AWARD an organisation that has only the ONE object of TRYING to feed the Hungry of the planet, "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic