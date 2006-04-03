Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
https://foroyaa.net/where-did-the-money-for-the-basse-market-come-from/



QUESTION OF THE DAY on October 8, 2020

The Supplementary Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly to become an Act sought spending amounting to approximately 28 Billion dalasis. A sum of approximately forty Million dalasis to be precise, 40,328,123 dalasis was allocated to the Ministry of works for the Basse market. Foroyaa will monitor how this money is spent on the construction of the market and whether other moneys are included in the project.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
