Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Health and Nutrition Forum

Health and Nutrition

‘Nafa Quick’ initiative is expected to end this we New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





10698 Posts Posted - 08 Oct 2020 : 16:06:53

I can see a lack of supplies being available and cash for the next phase of the NAFA Quick project.I hope I am wrong, I have the feeling that Malang N Fofana, the Programe Manager and Project Facilitator NaNA, has the same feeling.



++++++++++



https://foroyaa.net/nafa-quick-project-nana-urges-people-to-desist-from-lobbying-for-non-legal-households/







By Ndey Sowe on October 7, 2020



The National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) has urged the beneficiaries in targeted districts, which are to benefit from Gambia Government’s ‘NAFA Quick’ initiative Covid-19 response, to desist from lobbying for non-legal households or those without proper documentation to benefit from the aforesaid initiative.



Malang N Fofana, the Programe Manager and Project Facilitator NaNA, said the availability of proper documentation such as ID Card, Voter’s Card, Passport or Driving License, Residential Permit or Alien ID Card for non-Gambian, posed a big challenge for them.



Thus, he urged Gambians to try and make their work easier as the first phase of the ‘Nafa Quick’ initiative is expected to end this week.



“Several households tried to split this households to get more benefit based on the experience from the rice distribution by either increasing their households sizes and breaking household into small units and fraud,” he said.



The ‘Nafa Quick’ is an initiative from the Gambia government supported by the World Bank and implemented by NaNA in collaboration with Department of Social Welfare and Department of Community Development.



The project total cost is $31 million dollars, out of which one million dollars was used to bankroll the NAFA Quick initiative- by the Government of the Gambia.



Modou Cheyassin Faal, the executive Director NaNA highlighted the challenges they grappled with and the progress made in the first phrase of the implementation of the cash transfer to the beneficiaries.



With regard to the progress, Faal said the first round of payment has been done in five regions across the country and that a total of sixty nine thousand seven hundred and ninety- three registered (69, 793) households have benefited from the initiative. Of these figure, 27,470 were in URR, 12,238 in LRR, CRR with 25, 156, NBR 2, 683 and WRC with 7, 246 respectively.



Speaking further, NaNA Programe Manager cum Project Facilitator, Malang N Fofana, said they used security personnel to support them in the implementation of the COVID-19 measures.



He said they verified the eligibility of the households and ensured that all the necessary documentary requirements were fulfilled, adding details were entered into MIS and photos of the beneficiaries taken, stamped with the Nafa Quick Registration stamp for confirmation by the PSP.



Yankuba Jabbie, Director of Social Welfare, expressed his gratitude and commitment towards the implementation of the first round of the ‘Nafa Quick’ initiative.



Dr. Omat Bah, NaNA Deputy Director, clarified that the Gambia Government ‘Nafa Quick’ initiative is not for every Gambian, but only for ‘eligible households’.



NAFA Quick came amid the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and with stringent measures to prevent and contain the virus from causing hardship to many people, the Nafa Programe was restructured to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 as well as to mitigate its impact on food and nutrition security.



The initiative also aims to contribute to the mitigation of the social and economic impact of Covid-19 on the population by providing immediate universal cash transfer of D1, 500 per month (2 transfers of D3,000) with 4 months to about 83, 000 households in the 30 districts. I can see a lack of supplies being available and cash for the next phase of the NAFA Quick project.I hope I am wrong, I have the feeling that Malang N Fofana, the Programe Manager and Project Facilitator NaNA, has the same feeling.++++++++++By Ndey Sowe on October 7, 2020The National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) has urged the beneficiaries in targeted districts, which are to benefit from Gambia Government’s ‘NAFA Quick’ initiative Covid-19 response, to desist from lobbying for non-legal households or those without proper documentation to benefit from the aforesaid initiative.Malang N Fofana, the Programe Manager and Project Facilitator NaNA, said the availability of proper documentation such as ID Card, Voter’s Card, Passport or Driving License, Residential Permit or Alien ID Card for non-Gambian, posed a big challenge for them.Thus, he urged Gambians to try and make their work easier as the first phase of the ‘Nafa Quick’ initiative is expected to end this week.“Several households tried to split this households to get more benefit based on the experience from the rice distribution by either increasing their households sizes and breaking household into small units and fraud,” he said.The ‘Nafa Quick’ is an initiative from the Gambia government supported by the World Bank and implemented by NaNA in collaboration with Department of Social Welfare and Department of Community Development.The project total cost is $31 million dollars, out of which one million dollars was used to bankroll the NAFA Quick initiative- by the Government of the Gambia.Modou Cheyassin Faal, the executive Director NaNA highlighted the challenges they grappled with and the progress made in the first phrase of the implementation of the cash transfer to the beneficiaries.With regard to the progress, Faal said the first round of payment has been done in five regions across the country and that a total of sixty nine thousand seven hundred and ninety- three registered (69, 793) households have benefited from the initiative. Of these figure, 27,470 were in URR, 12,238 in LRR, CRR with 25, 156, NBR 2, 683 and WRC with 7, 246 respectively.Speaking further, NaNA Programe Manager cum Project Facilitator, Malang N Fofana, said they used security personnel to support them in the implementation of the COVID-19 measures.He said they verified the eligibility of the households and ensured that all the necessary documentary requirements were fulfilled, adding details were entered into MIS and photos of the beneficiaries taken, stamped with the Nafa Quick Registration stamp for confirmation by the PSP.Yankuba Jabbie, Director of Social Welfare, expressed his gratitude and commitment towards the implementation of the first round of the ‘Nafa Quick’ initiative.Dr. Omat Bah, NaNA Deputy Director, clarified that the Gambia Government ‘Nafa Quick’ initiative is not for every Gambian, but only for ‘eligible households’.NAFA Quick came amid the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and with stringent measures to prevent and contain the virus from causing hardship to many people, the Nafa Programe was restructured to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 as well as to mitigate its impact on food and nutrition security.The initiative also aims to contribute to the mitigation of the social and economic impact of Covid-19 on the population by providing immediate universal cash transfer of D1, 500 per month (2 transfers of D3,000) with 4 months to about 83, 000 households in the 30 districts. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |