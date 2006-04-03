Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Coroner: Bissau Guinean committed suicide		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10693 Posts
Posted - 06 Oct 2020 :  12:24:01  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote


https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/coroner-bissau-guinean-committed-suicide

Coroner: Bissau Guinean committed suicide

Oct 5, 2020, 12:17 PM
Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of Kanifing Magistrates’ Court in her findings to unearth the circumstances surrounding the death of Danuario Wonde Beducande Findan, a Bissau Guinean national, has concluded that the deceased committed suicide by hanging himself with support from the step of the toilet door.

Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow acting under the section II of the Coroner’s Act, Laws of The Gambia appointed Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie to conduct an inquest into the death of Danuario Wonde Beducande Findan.

“The Coroner called 11 witness, statements, five photos and an investigation report. The inquest also visited the Sensitive Investigation Unit of Drug Law Enforcement Agency-The Gambia (DLEAG) at Car Truck Import (CTI) Bijilo, the scene of the incident, mortuary and Brusubi Police Station,” a dispatch from the Office of The Chief Justice reveals.

Ousman Leigh, a specialised pathologist of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH), conducted the post-mortem and found out that the cause of death was due to mechanical asphyxia – meaning there was interruption of oxygen due to compression of the neck.

“The deceased was arrested on the 26th January 2020 in Giboro when he entered the jurisdiction of The Gambia with 12 pellets of suspected cocaine. He was arraigned before the Brikama Magistrates Court and he was subsequently ordered to be remanded.”
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06