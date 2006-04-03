Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
9891 Posts
Posted - 05 Oct 2020 :  17:52:24
The Gambia: Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on the current political situation

Brussels, 05/10/2020 - 09:02, UNIQUE ID: 201005_3
Statements by the HR/VP

https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/86310/gambia-statement-high-representativevice-president-josep-borrell-current-political-situation_en

The European Union has been at the forefront of support to the democratic transition in The Gambia since 2017 and to the reforms aiming at entrenching democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Over the last months, it has observed with growing concern a marked slowdown in the pace of the reform process and in particular noted the recent important setback with the rejection of the draft new Constitution. It is key for the 2021 Presidential elections to take place on the basis of a new social contract.

The constitutional review process is linked to other pillars of the democratic transition, in particular the transitional justice process with the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), as well as the Security Sector Reform (SSR). It therefore remains important to lay the foundations for the follow-up of these processes. Moreover, taking forward other significant reforms, such as the revision of the Public Order Law, media and access to information laws prior to the 2021 Presidential elections, requires decisive Government action.

The European Union calls upon the Government to take the lead in building the necessary national consensus around the future direction of the democratic transition, with a new Constitution at its core.

Peter STANO
Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
+32 (0)460 75 45 53

Gesine KNOLLE
Press Officer for International Cooperation and Development
+32 (0)2 29 54323
+32 (0)460 754 323
