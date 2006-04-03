Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
9888 Posts
Posted - 01 Oct 2020 :  17:09:17  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
President Barrow Appoints New Trade Minister

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Sections 71(1) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, has appointed Mr. Bakary Jammeh, Governor, Central Bank of The Gambia as Minister for Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment with effect from today, 1st October, 2020.

Consequently, His Excellency, the President in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Section 162 (2) of the Constitution appoints Mr. Buah Saidy, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs as Governor, Central Bank of The Gambia also with effect from 1st October, 2020.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
