Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Posted - 30 Sep 2020
President Barrow Appoints Bakary Badjie as New Minister of Youths and Sports

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow acting under the provisions of Section 71(4) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia has decided to relieve Mr. Hadrammeh M. Sidibeh, Minister of Youth and Sports and Mr. Lamin Jobe, Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment of their Cabinet appointments with effect from Wednesday, 30th September 2020 and both will be re-assigned to the Foreign Service.

Conseqently, His Excellency the President has also in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Sections 71(1) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, has appointed Mr Bakary Y. Badjie as Minister of Youth and Sports with effect from Thursday, 1st October 2020.
