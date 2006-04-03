Author Topic toubab1020





What has happened to this article published by THE POINT newspaper.? this POLITICAL article appears to have been cut off in its prime if the last few words are anything to go by :



"If readers can recall, the President of The Gambia General."





A speedy "CLARIFICATION" is wanted in this case.



By Nelson Manneh September 28, 2020



The President of the Gambia Transport Union Omar Ceesay, confirmed to this medium on Monday that the ECOMIG Forces in Kanilai in Foni Kansala District, have recently impounded fifteen trucks, all of which he said, were not carrying logs.



He said some of the trucks were carrying firewood.



“When I was informed about the incident, I reported the matter to the Brikama Police Station, but I was asked to call the drivers of the trucks concerned for them to report to the said Station in order for them to write their statements, which I did,” he said.



Ceesay said he went with the drivers to the said Station and they were told by the Police that a file will be opened for the case and investigations on the matter conducted. Ceesay said the Police informed him that they will visit the place where the trucks were kept, but he was yet to be informed of anything regarding the outcome of the investigations.



Ceesay said they met with all Government stakeholders regarding the issue and they are still engaging them on the matter; adding he cannot say anything concerning their engagement with Government and the relevant stakeholders, because they are still deliberating on the issue.



If readers can recall, the President of The Gambia General.

