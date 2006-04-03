Author Topic Momodou





9877 Posts Posted - 25 Sep 2020 : 13:31:57 UNAMID APPOINTS MR. LANDING KINTEH AS IT'S NEW POLICE COMMISSIONER.



On 16 September 2020, Mr. Landing Kinteh landed in Darfur-Sudan, after the approval of his appointment by the United Nations as the new Police Commissioner for UNAMID Police Component.



Mr. Kinteh who is the fifth Police Commissioner since the Hybrid Mission of African Union and United Nations started in Darfur, has about twenty years experience in policing with focus in law enforcement & general policing, policing and human rights, police leadership, management, and policing in a peace mission.



The new police Commissioner has served in various capacities within the Gambia Police Force, which includes, heading The Gambia Police Force as Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Prosecutions and Legal Affairs, Regional Police Commissioner in multiple regions in The Gambia and Officer Commanding Airport Police Division, to mention a few.



Mr. Kinteh was also the first Executive Director of National Agency Against Trafficking in Persons (NAATIP) whilst on secondment to the Ministry of Justice of The Gambia.



In 2007 he served in The African Mission in Sudan (AMIS) where he was the contingent Commander to a 100 man Gambian contingent. After the transition from AMIS to UNAMID in 2008, Mr. Kinteh served in various capacities in UNAMID, including chief of administration and personnel-Sector North amongst others. He also served UNAMID on secondment as Police Reforms and Restructuring Coordinator at P4 level from 2013 to 2017



Mr. Kinteh’s last assignment before his appointment as UNAMID Police Commissioner was Ambassador Extra-ordinary and Plenipotentiary Embassy of The Republic of The Gambia in Ankara, Turkey.



Mr. Kinteh qualified as a Barrister and Solicitor (BL) at the Gambia Law School; LLM International Human Rights Law at University of Essex UK; LLB (Combined Hons. Islamic & common Law) at Usman Dan Fodio University, Nigeria .He also underwent several skills developments training which includes United Nations Management Development program-Entebbe, UGANDA; training course on diplomatic practice for government officials from the republic of the Gambia (modules 1&2) -organized by diplomatic training academy of the Gambia, UNITAR & UNDP; Regional seminar on police and policing in West Africa Abuja, Nigeria; United Nations police commanders course Sweden; efficient crisis management to mitigate the effects of terrorist activities- center of excellence defense against terrorism (COE-DAT) Ankara turkey etc.



Mr. Landing Kinteh’s passion for policing and service to peace is without doubt, given the numerous years spent serving UNAMID.



The new UNAMID Police boss Kinteh is married to Ajie Binta JAGNE-KINTEH and they are blessed with three awesome children.



Note:

The new Police Commissioner will officially assume office on 1st October 2020 after the completion of a two weeks quarantine for him.



Sign:

Mr. Yamani ASNESA,

OIC UNAMID Police Component,

