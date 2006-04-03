Author Topic Momodou







Posted - 23 Sep 2020



Congratulations Zoopreme



https://www.tv2lorry.dk/de-ukendte-danmarksmestre/verdens-bedste-breaker-vil-anerkendes?autoplay=1?v=1_27bclj15



28-year-old Rico Coker is not only Denmark's, but the world's best breaker. Still, there is not much recognition to be traced at home. Rico has Gambian parents. Hopefully the disciplin will be part of the Olympic Games in Paris.Congratulations Zoopreme A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic