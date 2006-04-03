Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
9872 Posts
Posted - 23 Sep 2020 :  11:48:11
28-year-old Rico Coker is not only Denmark's, but the world's best breaker. Still, there is not much recognition to be traced at home. Rico has Gambian parents. Hopefully the disciplin will be part of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Congratulations Zoopreme

https://www.tv2lorry.dk/de-ukendte-danmarksmestre/verdens-bedste-breaker-vil-anerkendes?autoplay=1?v=1_27bclj15
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
