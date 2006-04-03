Author Topic Momodou





By Kebba Jeffang

The Chronicle: Sep 20, 2020



https://www.chronicle.gm/ecomig-sends-home-senegalese-soldiers-for-violating-curfew-regulation/



The ECOWAS Mission in the Gambia (ECOMIG) has sent home two Senegalese military personnel following their arrests this week by the Police Intervention Unit of The Gambia for violating the curfew regulation that was imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. The duo was initially held at the police headquarters in Banjul.



The incident has generated a lot of publications in Gambian media as well as social media leading to the reaction of the mission.



“In order to send a strong message to all ECOMIG personnel and to ensure that no personnel goes against any of these regulations, the two Senegalese soldiers involved have been immediately repatriated to their country. Further disciplinary action is expected to be taken against them upon their arrival back home,” the statement signed by the Mission’s spokesperson, Commander Andy La-Anyane stated on Saturday.



ECOMIG unequivocally condemns the conducts by its personnel. The statement added that aside its mandate, ECOMIG has Standing Operating Procedures which guides the conduct of every personnel.



“In addition to strict disciplinary measures instituted, all ECOMIG troops are constantly advised to abide by all the laws of The Gambia which includes regulations like curfew and other COVID 19 protocols amongst others. It is therefore inappropriate for any of ECOMIG personnel to go contrary to these regulations.”



The Mission assures the Gambian population that it will at all times respect all laws of the country and would not shield any of its personnel who violates them.



“We will also continue to work closely with the security agencies to ensure a safe and secure environment to enable the citizens go about their normal activities in peace.”



