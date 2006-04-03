Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9852 Posts Posted - 15 Sep 2020 : 21:01:11 Have you ever attended a traditional wrestling during one of your visits in Gambia?



Modern traditional wrestling is one of the oldest traditional sports in Gambia and wrestling festivals are a common occurrence. Leg locks are permitted but there are no patterned arm or head locks, or complicated points system. The object of the game is simply to throw one's opponent to the ground.



A wrestling match is part sport and part celebration with music. However, in Gambia it is more than just sport and entertainment. It is an important part of the traditional culture and is organised to reflect some of the most deeply rooted ideals of the societies that support it. The wrestling arena is a place to show courage, labour, strength, fair play; a place to honour the spirits of society.



Inter-village wrestling matches most often took place in the dry season after the harvest. This is because people had more leisure time and the Kafo had enough food from their communal farm to feed large numbers of crowds. The challenging village was responsible for providing nourishment for their opponents.



A wrestler's host was a very important part for the continued good relations between villages. The host was the spokesperson and go-between for the visitors with the rest of the community.



#knowyourculture

#realgambiaexperience.



Source: Welcome to The Gambia A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone