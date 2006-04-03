Author Topic toubab1020





Sep 10, 2020, 12:28 PM | Article By: Momodou Jawo

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) have arrested one Tafsir Ababacarr Diahateh; a Senegalese gendarme with a firearm and two bundles of suspected cannabis, The Point has been reliably informed.



The suspect at the time of gathering the report had been detained by narcotic officers as investigation into the matter continues.



He was reportedly arrested at the Yelli Tenda Check Point by narcotic officers as the fight against drug trafficking and other organised crimes by the agency intensified.



Ousman Saidybah, the spokesperson of the DLEAG who was contacted for comments on the matter confirmed the development to The Point, adding that the suspect is currently under their custody as investigation into the matter deepens.



The suspect, he explained, was arrested at Yelli Tenda Check Point, in the Lower River Region (LRR) on 8 September 2020 with two bundles of suspected cannabis.



“Mr. Diahateh was driving a private vehicle, Golf, with registration number TH 8211 FF. He was also found in possession of a firearm, type: MAC 50 pistol with 8 live rounds – a matter which has been referred to the Gambia Police Force (GPF) for necessary actions. He is currently in our custody awaiting court trial upon the completion of the investigation on the drug component.”



Meanwhile, our reporter has been reliably informed that the Senegalese Embassy in The Gambia has been notified about the arrest and detention of Mr. Diahateh.

