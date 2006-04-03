The Gambia Government is implementing the collection of the Immigration Security System Levy at Banjul International Airport with immediate effect. Each departing passenger will pay US$20 whilst each arriving passenger will pay US$20.
This will be a manual collection from passengers. It is stated that collection booths have been erected at the airport.
Source: GCCA letter of 01-09-2020 (AVJ27/69/01 Part 4()
I remember in years past passengers had to pay a "departure tax" due to airline and tourist operators pressure an agreement was reached where this tax was included in the air fare and passengers were no longer having to pay when leaving.So this latest tax is nothing new,only that MAYBE the passenger is NOW paying an additional tax if the previous tax is still in existance.
