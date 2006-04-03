Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
9830 Posts
Posted - 08 Sep 2020 :  11:06:44  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
The Gambia Government is implementing the collection of the Immigration Security System Levy at Banjul International Airport with immediate effect. Each departing passenger will pay US$20 whilst each arriving passenger will pay US$20.

This will be a manual collection from passengers. It is stated that collection booths have been erected at the airport.

Source: GCCA letter of 01-09-2020 (AVJ27/69/01 Part 4()
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

rassimian

United Kingdom
152 Posts
Posted - 08 Sep 2020 :  11:22:40  Show Profile Send rassimian a Private Message  Reply with Quote
maybe another reason why not to travel to the Gambia at this point in time. extracting money for what!? what security system?
toubab1020



10648 Posts
Posted - 08 Sep 2020 :  11:43:18  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
I remember in years past passengers had to pay a "departure tax" due to airline and tourist operators pressure an agreement was reached where this tax was included in the air fare and passengers were no longer having to pay when leaving.So this latest tax is nothing new,only that MAYBE the passenger is NOW paying an additional tax if the previous tax is still in existance.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
