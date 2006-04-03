|
International Criminal Court officials sanctioned by US
2 September 2020
The US has imposed sanctions on senior officials in the International Criminal Court (ICC), including chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the court of "illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction".
The Hague-based ICC is currently investigating whether US forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan........
