Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: World politics
 International Criminal Court officials sanctioned		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
9822 Posts
Posted - 03 Sep 2020 :  22:33:27  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
International Criminal Court officials sanctioned by US
2 September 2020

The US has imposed sanctions on senior officials in the International Criminal Court (ICC), including chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the court of "illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction".
The Hague-based ICC is currently investigating whether US forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan........

Read more:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-54003527
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

Momodou



Denmark
9822 Posts
Posted - 03 Sep 2020 :  22:44:50  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
UN dismayed over US sanctions on top International Criminal Court officials
https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1071572
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
Go to Top of Page
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06