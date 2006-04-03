Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Health and Nutrition Forum
 Health and Nutrition
 New COVID-19 test centres		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
9818 Posts
Posted - 02 Sep 2020 :  20:39:58  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

Ministry of Health hereby inform the public that new centres are now opened within the Greater Banjul area and West Coast Region for COVID-19 sample collections . Henceforth, anyone who wants to do a COVID-19 test could have their sample collected from the following sample collection points:

1. Independence Stadium in Bakau, KMC (sample collected started and ongoing)

2. Buffer Zone in Latrikunda, KMC
(sample collected started and ongoing)

3. Brusubi Main Roundabout, WCR, adjacent to the Petroleum Building
(sample collected started and ongoing)

4. Brikama, WCR, behind Mbalet Junction
(sample collection will start on Monday, 7th September 2020)

Samples will be collected from these sites only on week days, Monday to Friday from 9:30am to 3:00pm each day.

The public is reminded that while at the sample collection sites, they should strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention and Control measures including use of facemask, physical distancing and hand washing/sanitising.

For more information, call COVID-19 helpline 1025.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06