Ministry of Health hereby inform the public that new centres are now opened within the Greater Banjul area and West Coast Region for COVID-19 sample collections . Henceforth, anyone who wants to do a COVID-19 test could have their sample collected from the following sample collection points:



1. Independence Stadium in Bakau, KMC (sample collected started and ongoing)



2. Buffer Zone in Latrikunda, KMC

(sample collected started and ongoing)



3. Brusubi Main Roundabout, WCR, adjacent to the Petroleum Building

(sample collected started and ongoing)



4. Brikama, WCR, behind Mbalet Junction

(sample collection will start on Monday, 7th September 2020)



Samples will be collected from these sites only on week days, Monday to Friday from 9:30am to 3:00pm each day.



The public is reminded that while at the sample collection sites, they should strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention and Control measures including use of facemask, physical distancing and hand washing/sanitising.



