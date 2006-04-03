Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
9814 Posts
Posted - 01 Sep 2020
CRC Commences Distribution of Audio-Visual Format of Draft Constitution to Regions

The Constitutional Review Commission has started the distribution exercise of the translated and recorded format of the content of the 20 Chapters of the Draft Constitution into eight local languages in The Gambia in audio and visual formats to people across the country. The languages are Mandinka, Fula, Wollof, Jola, Manjago, Serere, Sarahule, Aku and Gambian Sign Language for the hard-of-hearing. There is also a Braille version of the Draft Constitution for the visually impaired.
The distribution commence from the North Bank Region were regional authorities such as Governor, Chiefs, Area Councils and Community Radios(Kerewan and Farafenni radios) were presented with the recorded materials in a flash drives.
Translation of the Draft Constitution is a fulfillment of the promise the CRC made to Gambians during the public consultations to have the Draft Constitution translated into the local languages to enhance citizens’ understanding and awareness of the content of the Draft Constitution.
In the same vein, the CRC delegation also distributes copies of the Draft Constitution to Senior Secondary Schools.
The CRC enjoins the Gambian public to access these translated audio recordings of the Draft Constitution in eight languages to reinforce their understanding of this legal document.

#CRC220
#NBR
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
