By Omar Jatta on August 24, 2020
Hassane Kamara has finally put to bed any assumption surrounding his improbable
Gambian heritage, after declaring he is not actually a Gambian. Responding to a tweet that referred to as “Gambian”, the French-born star, who was widely reported to be
eligible for the Gambia through his parents, replied: “Hello, I’m not Gambian”.
The midfielder-turned-fullback recently joined French Liguel side OGC Nice, coached by former Arsenal and France International midfielder Patrick Vieira from Reims.
He was widely thought to be of Gambian heritage and even had a call up from former Scorpions coach SangNdong in 2017.
He turned down that invitation and has since shunned off all subsequent advances from the Gambian camp before finally publicly confirming he
is not a Gambian.
According to France-based Francophone paper, Afrique Sur 7, Kamara was actually born in France to Ivorian parents and also has family ties with Mali, which makes him
eligible for France, Ivory Coast and Mali and according to the paper, the 26-year-old is weighing up his options as to who to represent at international level, although he favours playing for the Elephants.
“I dream of playing with Cöte d’Ivoire,” Kamara is quoted to have said in the paper.
“It’s true that I have dual nationality, but Cöte d’Ivoire appeals to me more,” added the player who has been recently unveiled at Nice, despite being linked with the likes of
Olympique Marseille and several other Premier League sides.
He is a versatile left sided player, who started as a midfielder before moving to
fullback.