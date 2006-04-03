Author Topic Momodou





By Madi Jobarteh



The Government of The Gambia is a legitimate and legal institution of the people of The Gambia. It’s a noble institution that represents and reflects the will and authority of the people. It derives it’s power and purpose in and from the sovereignty of the people. Only the best sons and daughters of our people deserve to serve in The Gambia Government.



The Gambia Government is therefore the legitimate property of the people. The Gambia Government represents the history, trials and tribulations, desires and hopes of our people. It should be a centre of all excellence dedicated to serve our people with compassion, honesty and diligence. Only men and women with the highest sense of integrity and justice must be public servants.



In that regard the personnel, institutions, decisions and actions of The Gambia Government must be noble and decent and serve only the interest of no one except the people of The Gambia. To serve in The Gambia Government is to perform a historic and sacred duty to our people. To fail that duty is the height of betrayal and unpatriotism that only traitors can commit.



If you are an Elected & Appointed Mbindaan in The Gambia Government it means equally your intentions, decisions and actions must be noble and decent and in the public interest. The greatest honour any citizen could have is to be elected or appointed into the service of The Gambia Government. It’s the fulfillment of the highest form of national duty - the pride of every citizen.



The work you do in The Gambia Government is not a favour that you are doing for the people. Instead it is a duty you are performing to protect and fulfill the rights and needs of the people. And even your best is not enough!



Gambians don’t owe you anything other than your salary, privileges and incentives. You owe Gambians gratitude and duty and indeed everything for having been elected and appointed into public office. You are our Mbindaan! Period.



Therefore it is the height of indecency and criminality for a public servant, our Mbindaan to transform any public institution in the Government of The Gambia into a criminal enterprise. Such act is treason of the highest order!



A criminal enterprise is when a Public Mbindaan embezzles public funds or abuses her or his power to illegally arrest and torture citizens or fails to perform his or her job as required or diverts public resources to selfish ends. It is criminal enterprise when a public servant lies, misinforms, misleads, distorts and seek to fools Gambians!



It is criminal enterprise when public institutions fail to deliver public services in an efficient and effective manner. It is criminal for citizens to be denied access and enjoyment of public goods and services because of failure on the part of the Public Mbindaan and the institutions they manage.



The Government of The Gambia is not your property. It is a public property. Your position is not your personal property. It belongs to the people. Your office is not yours. You are only entrusted with it to keep it and serve the people.



Do not let arrogance and ignorance coupled with greed and dishonesty to make you think that public office is yours. The Gambia Government du sa morom! Kanaa yabu waye!



For 55 years Gambians have endured poverty, poor social services, human rights violations, unemployment, lack of opportunities, high cost of living, sickness and death from preventable illnesses and deprivation in all forms. Why? The answer lies with with elected and appointed public officials!



If you are a Public Mbindaan and you do not understand the meaning and value of The Gambia Government then you don’t deserve your position. But from today, know it. If you do not realise that what happens inside The Gambia Government determines the life and death of Gambians then be informed from today. If you were taking your position as a Public Mbindaan for granted then change from today and take your position extremely seriously.



If you are already conscious of the meaning and value of your position in The Gambia Government then double up and continue the great work you are doing! Know that your every decision and action makes a Gambian live or die, today or tomorrow.



Dedicated to the many Honest and Hardworking Public Mbindaan in the service of the Nation.



For The Gambia Our Homeland