Bantaba in Cyberspace
jammin



Jamaica
147 Posts
Posted - 22 Aug 2020 :  18:45:54
with so many african countries having their own airlines , why is it so difficult for the countries of the African continent have a Continental Airline connecting Africa and diaspora countries. Direct flights, from Africa to the US, caribbean, and britain would be a gigantic step in the rightg direction for African unity. too long have the Africans allowed the Europeans control of their ability to move from the diaspora to africa and vice versa. No greater calalyst would be required to achieve African renewal and development.
Like a colossus He doth bestride the Narrow World
