Dear Facebook, family and friends



The past three weeks have been turbulent. My faith was tested. My courage, my physical, psychological and emotional stamina was tested and my will to live was tested. COVID-19 is “A BEAST”.



Yes, we lost mum in the fight against COVID-19. We did not see death coming even though we know we will all go someday. We had not even realised it was COVID-19 until it was too late. However, we are comforted by the fact that she is in a better place. All I can say is that if it was, money, network, connections, love, care and access to medications; mum would not have died – COVID-19 knows no boundaries. This beast will take you on and break you down to pieces if it gets you.



As if losing a Mum, a best friend, a confidant, a rock and a pillar is not enough; my household (my family and I) were attacked by the same “BEAST”. Naturally given that I was the main career for mum during her last days until her death, I contracted the virus and so did my husband and daughter. My husband and I were symptomatic and the “BEAST” got us when we were weak and at our most vulnerable. We did not have the time to mourn our loss. We could not give mum the befitting burial and or funeral we felt she deserved. Everything happened like a whirlwind – quick and fast. We were too weak to absorb the magnitude of the challenges. Mum lost the battle, but we fought the good fight.



Throughout this period my mind was on families who cannot afford to buy dexamethasone; who cannot afford to buy face masks or hand sanitisers, who cannot afford to buy azithromycin, paracetamol, vitamin C, chloroquine, zinc and the home remedies of (ginger, lemon, garlic, honey, lime, gloves, turmeric and others). These are by no means to cure COVID-19, but to ease the pain and discomfort and to build the immune system to help fight “The BEAST”. I thought of families who could not afford to eat the right nutritious foods to build their immunity and I thought of those who are helpless and unable to get to a healthcare facility. Those who were not able to receive the constant support, love, calls, SMS messages, and who could not receive prescribed home remedies. I prayed for them, I sent them love and best wishes.



I would not wish anyone to go through what we have gone through – trust me COVID-19 is not a joke. It is not a myth. It is REAL. And yes, there is malaria, there is HIV/AIDS, there is TB, there is Cancer and all – but Corona is something else. When you reach the point where the “BEAST tempts you to want to constantly lie down. When you reach the point where you have difficulties breathing; malaria like symptoms; fever; loss of sense of taste and smell; your ears start buzzing; your head throbbing; you have diarrhoea; and dizziness, you are dehydrated and have insomnia for days – all combined. Then, it dawns on you that only Divine Intervention can get you out of this battle field.



We returned back home yesterday evening after being under the watchful care and support of amazing “earth angels” – the Frontline workers. If I could name all the names, I would not be able to do justice to this message. We have beautiful, kind, loving, genuine, compassionate and caring human beings amongst us who are working under difficult circumstances. May the Lord have mercy on them and continue to give them the strength, courage, will and stamina to continue their service to humanity. I salute them sincerely and have nothing but respect and admiration for them. Some amongst these are very young nurses and doctors who have so much ahead of them; yet they continue to be at the frontline of the battleground.



Thank you to the Doctors, Nurses Security and orderlies at the MRC and the EFSTH; those who came to fumigate the house; the therapists, the ambulance driver and nurse who picked us up from home; the Red Cross volunteers who coordinated and ensured mum had a decent burial; the spiritual and religious leaders and servants of God who continued to pray for mum and for us; to all family, friends, colleagues and loved ones from far and near for the prayers, the support, the care, the calls, the messages and the best wishes. We believe we would not have come out of the woods without you all. My siblings, my family and I are forever indebted and eternally grateful. Bear with us if we have not yet been able to receive and or respond to the overwhelming calls and message. We will personally get in touch with each and everyone of you individually.



To those who have lost both parents, family members, friends, neighbours and or loved ones to COVID and any other cause of death. My heartfelt condolences. I feel your pain and I empathise with you. No amount of words can comfort you or bring back the emptiness, the void and the loneliness. May the souls of all those departed Rest in Eternal Peace and may those of us left behind be comforted knowing our loved ones are in a better place.



Please stay safe, stay home, social distance, keep hydrated, use a mask, and wash your hands. To God, we give you all the glory. To Him we come and to Him we shall return. You giveth and You taketh. Thank you all once again and God Bless you. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic