Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Announcements

Announcements: Community

Imam Tafsir Gaye passes away New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9795 Posts Posted - 18 Aug 2020 : 17:42:34





Imam Tafsir Gaye passes away

The Point: Aug 18, 2020



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/imam-tafsir-gaye-passes-away



Imam Alhaji Muhammed Tafsir Gaye, an erudite Islamic scholar and an inspirational personality answered the call of the Almighty Allah on Sunday and was laid to rest on Monday. He was 85 years old.



He was born at 43 Lancaster Street, Banjul to Biram Gaye and Yai Fatou Ndure, “both of whom were Banjulians to the core.”



He tutored many students to become learned Islamic scholars and imams; such as: Imam Pa Njie, Imam Alhaji Masamba Senghore, Imam Masamba Jagne, Imam Kabirr Mboob, Imam Muntaha Fye and Imam Morr Laye Nyan among others, may Allah be pleased with all of them.



Bio



“Imam Alhaji Tafsir Gaye in 1966 completed his Islamic and Arabic Studies in Tivaouane, Senegal, and in 1974 he completed his Secondary School Certificate in Cairo, Egypt. In 1983, he bagged a Bachelor of Arts and Education Degree at the prestigious Al-Azhar University, also in Cairo.



Professional Career



Imam Gaye was appointed head teacher at Muslim High School in 1971, and in 1985 employed as Broadcaster of Islamic Programmes on Radio Gambia.



As a result of his commitment and dedication to the service of humanity, Imam Gaye had one time served as Chairman of the Ministry of Education’s Sub-Committee of the Scholarships Advisory Committee. In 1988, he became the Deputy Imam of Banjul, and in 1993 served as a member of UNICEF’s Department of Social Welfare Task Force set up to address the problem of street children.



In what could be described as a very productive life in the public domain, Imam Tafsir Gaye in 1999 also served as a member of the Department of State for Education’s Madrassa Technical Panel. He was a regular contributor to Daily Observer’s weekly Islamic Column (WAHTANI AJUMA), and also served as a member of the ECOWAS Selected Elders Reconciliation Committee.



Awards/Honours



Imam Gaye’s role in the spread of the Islamic faith earned him a medal from the late Libyan leader Muamar Ghadaffi through Islamic Call Organisation. He served as the representative of the Khalifa General de Tijan of Tivaouane to The Gambia. His appointment to this position was made possible through the late Khalifa General of Tivaouane Sering Abdul Az-iz Sey and Sering Monsour Sey (Borom Daraji).



Imam Tafsir Gaye also served as a conferencier during annual Islamic conferences in The Gambia and beyond. In 1969, he attended an Islamic Conference in Moscow, Russia alongside the then Imam Ratib of Banjul, Momodou Lamin Bah. In 1989, he took part in another Islamic Conference in Morocco with the late Imam Ratib of Banjul Alhaji Abdoulie Jobe. Imam Tafsir Gaye is an erudite scholar who authored several publications on the teachings of Islam. May Allah (SWT) grant him JannahImam Alhaji Muhammed Tafsir Gaye, an erudite Islamic scholar and an inspirational personality answered the call of the Almighty Allah on Sunday and was laid to rest on Monday. He was 85 years old.He was born at 43 Lancaster Street, Banjul to Biram Gaye and Yai Fatou Ndure, “both of whom were Banjulians to the core.”He tutored many students to become learned Islamic scholars and imams; such as: Imam Pa Njie, Imam Alhaji Masamba Senghore, Imam Masamba Jagne, Imam Kabirr Mboob, Imam Muntaha Fye and Imam Morr Laye Nyan among others, may Allah be pleased with all of them.“Imam Alhaji Tafsir Gaye in 1966 completed his Islamic and Arabic Studies in Tivaouane, Senegal, and in 1974 he completed his Secondary School Certificate in Cairo, Egypt. In 1983, he bagged a Bachelor of Arts and Education Degree at the prestigious Al-Azhar University, also in Cairo.Imam Gaye was appointed head teacher at Muslim High School in 1971, and in 1985 employed as Broadcaster of Islamic Programmes on Radio Gambia.As a result of his commitment and dedication to the service of humanity, Imam Gaye had one time served as Chairman of the Ministry of Education’s Sub-Committee of the Scholarships Advisory Committee. In 1988, he became the Deputy Imam of Banjul, and in 1993 served as a member of UNICEF’s Department of Social Welfare Task Force set up to address the problem of street children.In what could be described as a very productive life in the public domain, Imam Tafsir Gaye in 1999 also served as a member of the Department of State for Education’s Madrassa Technical Panel. He was a regular contributor to Daily Observer’s weekly Islamic Column (WAHTANI AJUMA), and also served as a member of the ECOWAS Selected Elders Reconciliation Committee.Imam Gaye’s role in the spread of the Islamic faith earned him a medal from the late Libyan leader Muamar Ghadaffi through Islamic Call Organisation. He served as the representative of the Khalifa General de Tijan of Tivaouane to The Gambia. His appointment to this position was made possible through the late Khalifa General of Tivaouane Sering Abdul Az-iz Sey and Sering Monsour Sey (Borom Daraji).Imam Tafsir Gaye also served as a conferencier during annual Islamic conferences in The Gambia and beyond. In 1969, he attended an Islamic Conference in Moscow, Russia alongside the then Imam Ratib of Banjul, Momodou Lamin Bah. In 1989, he took part in another Islamic Conference in Morocco with the late Imam Ratib of Banjul Alhaji Abdoulie Jobe. Imam Tafsir Gaye is an erudite scholar who authored several publications on the teachings of Islam. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics 2020 Final Draft Constitution 2019 Draft Constitution The 1970 Gambian Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |