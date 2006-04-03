Author Topic toubab1020





It makes me wonder why these boys lost their temper and started fighting the Police who I have no doubt were going to give them friendly advice about the need to wear facemasks in order not to infect other people, MAYBE their tempers became inflamed because of some other reason.







https://foroyaa.net/police-arrest-3-people-in-foni-jalokoto/

By Nelson Manneh on August 17, 2020



Three residents of Jalokoto in the Foni Berefet District were on Saturday, 15th August 2020 arrested by state security agents for not wearing facemask.



The Police PRO Superintendent Lamin Njie said during the patrol, they came across a group of boys sitting under a tree at Jalokoto Village without a facemask contrary to the Compulsory Facemask Wearing Regulation 2020.



“The Officers approached the youths with a view to sensitize them on the Covid-19 Regulations, but the aggressive youths armed with sticks turned violent,” the police wrote in a statement.



The police report indicated that reinforcement came and this was when they were able to arrest three individuals who were processed and later granted bail. The police maintained that a cutlass was also recovered from someone at the scene.



The Inspector General’s Office calls on the public to continue supporting and cooperating with the security in stopping, containing and preventing the further spread of the Coronavirus in the Gambia.

