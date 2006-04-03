Author Topic Momodou





By Daniele Verri



https://www.bbc.com/sport/africa/53737108





Young and as well mannered as a schoolboy, but deadly in front of a goal: this is what you can expect from Bologna and Gambia striker, Musa Barrow, who has a club and a city at his feet after just seven months.



The 21-year-old is already compared to a player, who has just won the prize as not only the top scorer in Serie A but also the European Golden Shoe for the most prolific player on the continent.



That man is Ciro Immobile the Lazio striker, whose 36 league goals saw him finish ahead of the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.



The comparison is being made by Massimo Brambilla, who coached Barrow at youth level while the striker was at Atalanta.



"He is similar to the first Ciro Immobile, a player who moves a lot on the whole attacking front," the former professional player told BBC Sport Africa.



"Now Immobile has become an even complete striker though.



"He's (Barrow) still very young, so he can and will have to improve all aspects of his game, how he moves without the ball, how he covers spaces and how he helps the team.



"What is even more important, he knows where the goals is and how to score, which is an essential quality for a striker."



Barrow and Brambilla first started working together in the 2017-18 season, when an exceptional first half of the season in the under-19 squad saw The Gambian attract attention from the first team.



He scored 22 goals in 17 cup and league games for Brambilla's under-19's leading to him being involved in coach Gian Piero Gasperini's first team.



The teenager continued to prove himself even in the face of fierce competition from top quality established strikers such as Alejandro Gómez, Josic Ilicic, Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel.



His progress led to him moving to Bologna in January 2020 for more that $22 million a deal that has allowed Barrow to enjoy more playing time and to fully flourish.



