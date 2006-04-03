Bantaba in Cyberspace
======================================================================
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/immigration-navy-arrest-7-senegalese
======================================================================



Immigration, navy arrest 7 Senegalese

Aug 11, 2020, 11:39 AM | Article By: Ismaila Sonko
Personnel of The Gambia Immigration Department with support of The Gambia National Navy Monday night arrested 7 Senegalese nationals for violating the State of Public Emergency Regulations ordered by the government of The Gambia.

According to commanding officer of the patrol team, the arrested people used a local boat to enter the country and upon their arrival at the sea landing site, they were arrested and detained at the Lasso Wharf Immigration Post in Banjul. They are set to be deported to the country of their origin today, Tuesday, officials say.

In a similar development, Immigration officers in Gunjur Kombo South, West Coast Region, arrested and deported 15 Senegalese nationals.

Meanwhile, the police have launched operation Save our Souls (SoS) campaign which is geared at implementing the covid-19 regulations and the curfew imposed by government across the country.
