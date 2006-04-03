Author Topic toubab1020





"It has come to the attention of Ministry of Health that a batch of Gambia students came from Saudi Arabia and arrived in the country via Senegal by land and then eventually evaded Quarantine."





https://foroyaa.net/ministry-of-health-warns-returnees-to-go-for-quarantine-or-face-consequences/



The Ministry of Health has in a dispatch issued Tuesday advised



Gambian students who came from Saudi Arabia and arrived in the country via Senegal by land and then eventually evaded Quarantine, to report to the Quarantine team or face the consequences.



Below is the press release issued by the health ministry;



It has come to the attention of Ministry of Health that a batch of Gambia students came from Saudi Arabia and arrived in the country via Senegal by land and then eventually evaded Quarantine.



The Ministry is hereby calling on all those whose names with passport number listed below to immediately report to the Quarantine team by calling the following Numbers:



3545966, 6618797, 3632092, 3011261



The mentioned individuals listed herein are strictly advised to comply to this request by surrendering themselves to the quarantine team, failure of which could lead to serious consequences.



NAMES AND PASSPORT NUMBERS OF THE STUDENTS



1. ALHAGIE JAWLA, PC Number- 631929



2. SARJO FADERA, PC Number- 605729



3. MARIAMA JAITEH, PC Number- 013815



4. JABBI SAIKOU, PC Number- 065235



5. MARIAMA TOURAY, PC Number- 572148



6. MODI WAGGEH, PC Number- 579198



7. MANSURU NJIE, PC Number- 073928



8. IBRAHIM CEESAY, PC Number- 041100



9. DAWDA NJIE, PC Number- 574053



10. ALHUSAIN JAGNE, PC Number- 561376



11. BUBACARR F. TABALLY, PC Number- 581429



12. ALHASAN MHAMUD SANNEH, PC Number- 551573



13. AL AMIN KEBBA BEYAI, PC Number- 605470



14. EBRAHIM NJIE, PC Number- 037570



15. BUBACARR SAIDY, PC Number- 034169



16. MUHAMMED SAMUSA, PC Number- 571447



17. ISMAILA JAMBANG, PC Number- 036240



18. YAHYA JAMMEH, PC Number- 108048

