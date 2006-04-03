Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9766 Posts Posted - 04 Aug 2020 : 15:13:28 TRRC SUSPENDS PUBLIC HEARINGS



Statement by the Chair, Dr. Lamin J. Sise

August 4, 2020



In the light of the growing seriousness of the Covid-19 situation in The Gambia, the Commission has decided to suspend its public hearings till further notice. The suspension will take effect immediately. The decision to suspend hearings was reached after careful consideration and consultations at the level of the Commission and between the Commission and the Ministry of Justice.

At a time when the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is rising at an alarming rate, the Commission is deeply concerned about the safety of both Commissioners and staff of the TRRC, as well as our media partners, our witnesses, our security personnel, and indeed all members of the public.

While the Commission is very keen on completing its work and submitting its final report and recommendations in good time, we are conscious of the fact that continuing our public hearings may put the lives of everybody concerned at risk of Covid-19 infection. We will therefore suspend the public hearings for now, and will inform the public as to when we will resume at the appropriate moment.

During the period of this suspension of public hearings, the various committees of the Commission will continue working on their various agendas. The Commission will also continue working on putting together some aspects of the final report. This work has already started and will continue unabated. We are pleased to report that various mechanisms have been put in place and some modest progress is being made towards the compilation of the final report.

The Commission’s Secretariat will also remain partially open. All our various units will remain operational with some staff coming to work on a roster system and others working from home during the period of suspension.

The public is assured that the TRRC remains fully committed to delivering on all aspects of its mandate as soon as humanly possible.

The TRRC encourages all members of the public to please take all cautionary measures to keep themselves, their families, relatives, friends and communities safe from the Corona virus.

Always wear your mask, wash your hands regularly with soap or use hand sanitizers, observe social distancing, and follow all other guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization and our health authorities here in The Gambia.

May God bless and protect The Gambia and all Gambians and their families and loved ones everywhere.

We look forward to seeing you all again, hopefully in the very near future.

Thank you. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic