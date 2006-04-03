Author Topic Momodou





By Dembo Fatty



It is common knowledge to ordinary citizens more so our Epidemiologists that the rainy season is the sickest season in Gambia partly due to stagnant water which serves as breeding ground for mosquitoes. The result is the incidence of malaria. This is the period when our hospitals are overstretched and its common that wards are full and some patients would have to hit the hospital floor as all beds are used up.



Now, adding the demands of Covid 19 to an already streched health care system means the problem will compound. We may be stretched to a level we never experienced in our history and because we have no prior experience to learn from, it will require us to think differently and radically.



Malaria has symptoms much like Covid 19. The all too familiar fever is a common symptom of both crisis.



One of my concerns is people self medicating at home trying to treat malaria when infact, it is covid.Or because they are scared to go to the hospital because of Covid 19.



Further more, it would make sense to check anyone with fever for Malaria first and if they test positive, to have separate wards for malaria patients. This isolation will give more space to health workers to address Covid 19 patients and reducing cross infection.



It will not be a bad idea to stock up anti malaria drugs so that malaria patients can be quickly treated and discharged to make room for Covid 19 patients. Because we are so familiar with Malaria, families can give medications at home. Almost all of us have had malaria before.



Children are the most vulnerable victims of malaria and may be we should, as part of the Covid 19 package include free mosquito nets and even eliminate tax on mosquito repellants to make them cheaper and affordable. This will reduce the incidence of malaria and the resulting hospitalization which will impact our Covid 19 response.



Fumigating neighborhoods and draining water pools to deny mosquitoes breeding grounds will also help in the fight against both malaria and Covid 19.



Whatever you do, wash hands often, wear your mask, keep social distancing and if possible stay home.



We are all in this together and lets keep hope alive. We shall cròss the Rubicon together Insha-Allah.



Wish you all a productive work week in advance. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic