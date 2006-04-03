Author Topic toubab1020





July 26, 2020



Following the recent Freedom Newspaper revelations on the multi-million dalasi revenue loss that the government suffered, amid cross border car smuggling by some Gambian car dealers and were aided by corrupt Customs officials, one of the accused Customs officials has been charged, this medium can report. Pa Jagne has been charged with official corruption and abuse of office. He was cautioned at Farafenni police station and granted bail with an unspecified amount.



Currently, Jagne, is not going to work but sources familiar with the case has intimated to the Freedom Newspaper that the case file from the police has been handed over to the GRA intelligence also known as the mobile brigade.



Sources further revealed that the Regional police commissioner, NBR, Momodou Sowe is allegedly fully involved in the saga. He is alleged to have been immensely benefitting from the custom corruption in Farafenni and young police officers are often reprimanded for challenging custom officers, especially the back vehicles.



Reports also indicates that those the custom officers involved, including police commissioner Sowe are busy consulting marabouts for the case to be thrown into the bins.



