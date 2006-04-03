Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

9751 Posts Posted - 25 Jul 2020 : 21:08:12 Gorgi Mboob accused of attacking Ebrima Sanneh in his genitals



By Flex Dan





I received complaints from the brother of one Ebrima Sanneh and an eye witness who was also arrested by the Anti Crime Unit that one Ebrima Sanneh was viciously attacked by Gorgi Mboob, Head of Anti Crime Unit (ACU).



This is the same Gorgi Mboob who appeared before the Truth Commission and confessed to committing human rights violations during the April 10/11 2000 Students Massacre.



This time Gorgi Mboob used a farming implement resembling a hoe to hit one Ebrima Sanneh from Brikama in his genitals because Ebrima got into an altercation with an Officer for felling a cob of corn.



It all started on the late night /early morning of 24th July 2020. According to an eye witness who was also arrested with Ebrima and over 25 others, ACU Officers raided a nightclub in the Duplex Area. Multiple ACU officers came with three pickups "tangal fofu yep" kicked up a real storm.



Soon, all the men were arrested and the women were allowed to leave. Upon asking what the charges were they were informed that they were being charged for being in a public gathering.



They were then placed in a cell with some 50 people. According to the eye witness that was also another public gathering. In the morning Gorgi Mboob arrived and asked about their charges and then ordered the detainees to do hard labour in the farms before being released.



It was around midday when the farming work commenced in the blazing hot sun said the witness. As the work progressed Ebrima mistakenly fell one of the corn cobs sparking an altercation between an ACU Security Officer and Ebrima. The ACU Officer complained to Gorgi Mboob who begun to address Ebrima. Things soon escalated resulting in abuse from Gorgi Mboob who fired a volley of "saga ndey" mother insults towards Ebrima said the witness.



Then came the blows after which Gorgi Mboob held him by the scruff of the neck and used a farming implement to hit Ebrima in his genitals. Forcing Ebrima to collapse to the ground screaming.



Ebrima was helped up after which he urinated blood in the presence of those around said the witness. At sight of this Ebrima warned Gorgi Mboob that he was bleeding in the genitals in an attempt to access medical attention said the witness. This drew no pity from Gorgi Mboob who ordered for Ebrima to be returned to the cells and refused his release.



Ebrima was held at ACU until after 6 in the evening of 24th July 2020 when relatives and friends went to ACU to bail him as Gorgi Mboob insisted that he be bailed. That's how Ebrima was rushed to the hospital. According to his relatives Ebrima can't urinate without any help. He is in serious pain and needs specialist medical attention urgently.



As I conclude this publication I am also receiving reports that ACU Officers are demanding to take Ebrima back to the ACU cells in Bijilo because they are talking to the media. Doctors are demanding that Ebrima will not be taken to the cells in his current condition.



#PoliceBrutality #AntiCrimeUnit #GorgiMboob



Source: Gainako Online Newspaper





A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Denmark

9751 Posts Posted - 25 Jul 2020 : 21:14:15 Fatu Network reported earlier today





Reports of alleged police brutality involving the head of the police anti-crime unit have just reached us. A team of police officers led by SO Sarr (seen in shorts with a backpack) of the anti-crime in Bijilo are currently at the Kanifing Hospital escorting 26-year-old Ebrima Sanneh who appears to be in serious pain after being allegedly beaten by Police Anti-Crime Chief Gorgi Mboob. Mr Mboob allegedly beat Sanneh on his private parts leaving the young man not being able to pass urine since Friday morning when the incident allegedly happened. A The Fatu Network reporter who was at the hospital saw a team of police officers and family of Ebrima, where doctors are scrambling to make Ebrima urinate. Ebrima could be heard crying in pain. The incident allegedly happened while Ebrima who lives in Brikama was detained at Anti-Crime in Bijilo. Police spokesman Superintendent Lamin Njie has not been able to immediately comment on the issue.





Denmark

9751 Posts Posted - 25 Jul 2020 : 21:21:37 Public Petition

By Madi Jobarteh



Hold Gorgui Mboob Accountable for Tortures



I, Madi Jobarteh, hereby demand the Inspector General of Police Alh. Mamour Jobe to immediately suspend the Head of the Anti Crime Unit Gorgui Mboob and subject him and the Unit to investigation for Tortures.



Mr. Mboob was named in the April 10 and 11 Commission of Inquiry for committing torture against Gambian schoolchildren. He had testified before the TRRC on instances of committing torture as a law enforcement officer and had attempted to lie about it.



Mr. Mboob and officers of the the Anti-Crime Unit have been accused for allegedly committing several incidents of torture, corruption and abuse of power.



The most recent allegation of torture and abuse of power by Mr. Mboob is the case of one Ebrima Sanneh. Ebrima was arrested and subjected to forced labour at the Anti Crime Unit compound. He alleged that he was physically manhandled by Gorgui Mboob, thereby causing severe bodily injuries to him, leading to his hospitalization.



As a citizen of The Gambia, I demand that the Inspector General of Police Alh. Mamour Jobe institute an investigation into the allegations of torture by Gorgui Mboob and the Anti-Crime Unit. Similarly, I hereby demand the Minister of Justice Dawda A. Jallow to open investigations on Gorgui Mboob and the Anti-Crime Unit.



I hereby call on the families and friends of victims of Gorgui Mboob and the Anti-Crime Unit and indeed all citizens to individually or collectively file petition before the National Human Rights Commission to open public investigations on Mr. Gorgui Mboob and the Anti Crime Unit, and publicly release its findings.



No to torture, no police brutality, and no more impunity in The Gambia.



No to torture, no police brutality, and no more impunity in The Gambia. #NeverAgain





Denmark

9751 Posts Posted - 25 Jul 2020 : 21:25:04 Face to Face with Gorgi Mboob - Did he Torture Ebrima Sanneh in his Genitals?



By Flex Dan



Earlier last night I received reports about alleged human rights violations on one Ebrima Sanneh from Brikama. I was warned that ACU officers had pursued Ebrima Sanneh to the hospital to return him to the cell last night of 24th July 2020. Doctors refused to discharge him because of his medical condition, however, this late morning of 25th July 2020 before midday Ebrima's brother, Lamin Sanneh informed me that ACU Officers had re-arrested his brother from the hospital and taken him to the ACU in Bijilo.



This prompted me to visit Gorgi Mboob and enquire about the safety and whereabouts of Ebrima. After arriving at the ACU I was informed that Ebrima's father had facilitated his release before I arrived at 14:00 hours. Today 25th July 2020 I visited the ACU in Bijilo where I meet Gorgi Mboob. I went with one witness Nacee Marenah but I was not allowed to see Commissioner Mboob with her. I had to meet Gorgi Mboob on my own.



When I meet Gorgi Mboob he was sat with three other officers and I recognised one of them named Jobe whom I greeted by name together with "Go" Gorgi Mboob. I also greeted the rest of the officers around. I explained to Commissioner Mboob that there are allegations of torture against ACU officers and specifically on him. That the allegations were serious and I came to give him the opportunity to respond to those allegations.



He explained that he has had a number of media requests which he declined but he would see me because silence appears as though he has accepted the allegations on him. I asked him if he used a hoe to hit Ebrima Sanneh in his genitals? This he denied explaining that the young man was farming and then he fell. He explained that he believes the young man must have meet up with a prostitute the previous night before and was suffering from Gonorrhoea (a sexually transmitted disease).



At this point Gorgi Mboob had ordered one of his officers to bring the original hospital report so I could see. He reiterated that I will not be allowed to take a copy or a photo but I could see the report. We then started perusing through the two page medical report dated 25th July 2020. In summary the first page showed that Ebrima's abdomen and pelvis were ok, however, it highlights that his scrotum had experienced trauma. Scrotum is the region where the testicles are located. The second page also highlights that Ebrima's testicles were swollen.



At the start of reading through the document Gorgi Mboob was adamant that nothing had happened to Ebrima and the medical records show that he was ok. When I highlighted the trauma written in the report he replied to say trauma can happen even if you're sitting here doing nothing. I continued through the entire document and kept asking more questions.



I then asked Gorgi Mboob if he had ordered the detainees to do hard labour work in the farm. He did not deny that he had done so. I asked him if he had fired bullets with his Officers while the detainees were doing hard labour in the farm. To this he said that "what does our training have to do with the ngoss ngoss (weeding the farm)?" I explained that the detainees are civilians and that they don't know about guns, they were scared. To this he explained that they were not using live ammunition but blanks for training.



I put it to him that other detainees who witnessed the scene alleged that he, Gorgi Mboob used a hoe to hit Ebrima in his genitals. Gorgi Mboob denied that he attacked him and that "when you fight crime, crime will also fight you back".



Asked him if his Officers had pursued Ebrima at the hospital to re arrest him he did not deny it and explained that he had asked his officer to follow up with the matter.



I had no recording device with me and had to transcribe my conversation with him from memory soon after meeting him at the ACU in Bijilo. We meet at the entrance of the ACU Offices, accessing the building through the right side.



#NoToPoliceBrutality #GorgiMboob #AntiCrimeUnit



#NoToPoliceBrutality #GorgiMboob #AntiCrimeUnit

Source: Gainako Online Newspaper

