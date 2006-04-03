Author Topic Momodou





9733 Posts Posted - 17 Jul 2020 : 15:06:46 The government is attempting to impose a director of Finance on Social Security through an illegal directive from PMO against the expressed wishes of the board and in violation of the Act establishing the corporation which assigns the hiring and termination of all staff except the MD exclusively to the board and management.



We understand the board has written to both the Office of the President and the PMO outlining the illegality of the scheme to foist Mr Senghore on them and it therefor be rescinded . We the citizens should stand with the board and management of SSHFC and demand they be left to run the corporation in conformity with lawful procedures.



The same scheming government is attempting to force Social Security to dip into its newly constituted reserves to finance the purchase of 100 buses from Tarik Musa , a transaction opposed by both the board and management of social security as well as the public bus company itself which is a subsidiary of SSHFC on the grounds that it is an expensive and unviable proposition estimated to cost about D1.5billion . Their objective is to access the reserves of social security which took a lot of effort to build and steer it to dubious transactions that benefits only the vendor selling the buses and fixers that scheme to ram the transactions through.



Social security funds do not belong to the government to be callously used in risky and fraudulent schemes . We also understand the MD of the public bus company Seedy Kanyi was written to by the PMO purporting to dismiss him from his job through executive directive for opposing an attempt to saddle his company with 100 buses and a debt burden that can never be repaid. Mr Kanyi is said to have written back to the PMO and informing them that he was appointed by the board and can therefor only be fired by the board and their attempt to fire him was illegal and he would continue to work as MD. Meanwhile the Mr Senghore they are trying to impose on social security is showing up and sitting in an empty office at social security counting on the impunity of the executive branch to actualize his illegal appointment. The board is adamant that they must be allowed to govern the corporation according to law and all of us citizens have a duty to ensure lawlessness does not prevail. Let us demand clearly and unequivocally that Mr Senghore return to wherever he came from and the board and management be left to run social security as prescribed by law . Second let us demand neither social security nor the public bus company be compelled to buy any buses and Mr Kanyi be left in his position.



If we allow the government to run roughshod over the boards and management of SOEs and consummate illegal personnel changes and expensive fraudulent schemes , they will destroy these entities and leave citizens holding the back while a few crooks cash out. Let us saddle up and fight hard to safeguard the public interest.



