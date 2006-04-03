Author Topic toubab1020





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/govt-generates-us240m-from-sales-of-2-planes



July 16, 2020, 12:57 PM | Article By: Ismaila Sonko



The Gambia government has generated the sum of US$ 240 million from the sales of two aeroplanes, Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Mambury Njie Minister told the National Assembly on Wednesday.



The two airplanes were sold in May 2018.



Minister Njie said another three scraped airplanes were also sold in the sum of US$500,000 sometime in 2019.



Mr. Njie added that the sale of the airplanes was directed by The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) under the guidance of the Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure.



He promised the members that his ministry would provide full details of the sold properties next week for transparency purpose.



He also informed the members that government vehicle policy is currently at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure for review and once a clean draft is available, it will be shared with stakeholders.

